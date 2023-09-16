Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service dealing with major incident in King's Lynn

Scania Way is home to several car dealerships and is close to a large Sainsbury's supermarket
Firefighters are dealing with what they have described as a 'large scale incident' at a Norfolk industrial estate.

Multiple appliances have been called to the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King's Lynn.

Emergency services were alerted at around 4:20pm this afternoon to an incident in Scania Way. The area is home to several car dealerships and a large Sainsbury's supermarket.

Local residents have been advised to stay away from the area.