Man in his 80s rescued after plane crash at Essex Air Field

A man in his 80s was rescued by emergency services after being trapped inside a light aircraft following a crash.

The plane came down at around 1pm this afternoon at a former RAF base, now used as an airfield.

Police, fire crews and paramedics and the Hazardous Area Response Team.were called to Andrewsfield between Great Dunmow and Braintree in Essex. The aircraft had taken off from Southend earlier today. A man in his 80s and a woman in her 30s were both in the aircraft at the time of the incident. The man was left trapped and was freed by the emergency services. Both sustained minor injuries. The investigation into the incident is now being carried out by the Air Accident Investigation Branch and the scene has been returned to Andrewsfield. Sergeant Paul Gosling said from the scene of the incident: “This was an excellent response from all our partner agencies and our officers on the ground. “Thanks to a co-ordinated multi-agency approach we were able to ensure everyone involved in this incident was able to leave this scene with only minor injuries.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...