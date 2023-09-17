Some of the world's most spectacular and desirable cars have been on show as part of the 'Petrolheadonism Live' motor show.

Some of the best attractions included flames coming out the back of cars, burning rubber on the 'burn out pad' and YouTuber meet and greets.

It took place in the vast grounds of Knebworth House, near Stevenage in Hertfordshire, at the weekend.

Thousands of people passionate about cars turned out to see the show, which is in its third year.

Ciro Ciampi is the CEO and Founder of the company that runs the show, Petrolheadonism, and said: "It's about the cars and it's about the people", but also "much more than that".

"Petrolheadonism is about transcending all race, politics and religion and just bringing everybody together with one shared passion.

"The amazing mix of people and cars just gets everybody walking around with a big smile on their face, and that's what ultimately makes me happy."

Car on the 'Burn Out Pad' at the Petrolhead show. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The show has grown bigger and better each year, with more live action such as the 'Wall of Death', 'Burn Out Pad', 'Dyno Runs', and an Elite Class Parade.

It is now the biggest car show in Hertfordshire and there is also plenty of family entertainment including a funfair, bouncy castles and lots of Content Creators, which people could get a picture with at the Meet and Greet tent.

Among the YouTubers there was Tim Burton, known as SHMEE150, who has over 2.5m subscribers.

Youtuber Tim Burton meeting fans at the Petrolhead car show. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The main pull of the event was the thousands of show cars for people to admire, with around 1,000 showcars for each day of the weekend.

It was celebrating the sub cultures of Petrolheadonism: Japanese, Americana, Supercars, Retro, Modified, Classics, Movie Cars and one-off builds.

Mr Ciampi said one of the best bits about the event is seeing how nostalgic people get seeing certain cars.

"I think it's accessible, which is one of the main things, but as you walk around you could be looking at a 1950s American car that you saw in a movie, or a 1980s Lamborghini from a TV show. It's amazing how cars can make people nostalgic like that.

He added: "I love hearing people say stuff like 'Oh I used to own one of those' or 'my dad had one of those.'"

Show cars at the Petrolhead event. Credit: Josh Scoot

Mr Ciampi says the event is set to return next year, in the same location.

"I would never move away from Knebworth House, it's great for us. Coming here in the morning the mist over the cars is stunning. Sometimes we have the deers walking amongst the cars too.

"It just gives us so much space, especially with us growing year on year."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...