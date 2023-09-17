The writer of one of the best-selling graphic novels of all time has revealed that he doesn't take a penny from royalties.

Alan Moore wrote Watchmen a dark, satirical take on super hero stories. The book, which was first published in 1987 and hasn't been out of print since.

It was later made into a movie and TV series.

But despite being one of the most successful comic books of all time - the Northampton author says he doesn't make any cash from it.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph to promote the paperback edition of his new short story collection Illuminations, he revealed that an acrimonious break-up with Watchmen publisher DC had resulted in him giving his royalties away.

He said: "I don’t really feel, with the recent films, that they have stood by what I assumed were their original principles. So I asked for DC Comics to send all of the money from any future TV series or films to Black Lives Matter.”

Moore, 69, who also was behind V for Vendetta and League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, has now tiurned his back on comics, and is writing novels and short stories.

His first book, Jerusalem, was all set in and around Northampton and features a range of real-life historical figures from the town.

Illuminations also features stories with the region as an inspiration.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...