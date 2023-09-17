A woman has been charged with two counts of murder after concerns for the safety of two people were raised at a home in Essex.

Officers were called to a property in Pump Hill, in Great Baddow near Chelmsford, on Wednesday, following reports of concerns for the welfare of two people inside.

Police investigating have said they believe the two people, both believed to be in their 70s, are dead.

Virginia McCullough, 35, of Pump Hill, Chelmsford has been charged with two counts of murder.

Police have been at the scene investigating. Credit: ITV News

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Although we have received authorisation to charge Virginia McCullough, this complex and in-depth investigation will be continuing at pace throughout the coming weeks and months.

“I would also reiterate that our continued to belief is that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider Chelmsford or Essex public.

“Our thoughts today are with the families of everyone involved and I can assure them, all avenues of enquiry will be pursued extensively to piece together the circumstances around this matter.”

McCullough is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (18th September).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...