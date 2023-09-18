Tributes have been paid to a " beautiful and special" teenager who died in a crash, just a week before she was due to fulfil her lifelong dream of opening a new dance school.

Hallie Mae Colquhoun, 18, was killed in a head-on crash in the village of West Haddon, Northamptonshire, last Tuesday - about 25 miles away from her home in Corby.

The driver in the other car was taken to hospital in Coventry with serious injuries.

In an emotional statement posted on social media, Ms Colquhoun's mother, Emma, revealed that her daughter was on the verge of opening her new dance studio in Corby on September 20, and had put her "heart and soul" into the project.

The crash happened on Watford Road in West Haddon. Credit: Google Street View

"As most of you know, Hallie was due to open her dance school next week and we feel this is the best way to get the message out to the parents and students," she wrote.

"She had such big plans for Ignite Dance Space and put her heart and soul into creating something special. She is everything to us, a truly beautiful and special girl.

"We are so privileged to have had you for 18 years. I just wish that we could wake up from this nightmare and have you back in our arms."

Taking to instagram just a few weeks ago, Ms Colquhoun had expressed her excitement about her new venture, writing: "It’s official! Ignite Dance Space will be opening 20th September 2023 at the Priors Hall Park Community Centre."

Friends of Ms Colquhoun have now set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral, as well as anything else that will support "her send off, legacy, or memory."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...