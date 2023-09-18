A popular theatre says wheelchairs which are "critical" to visitors with mobility issues were stolen and broken "beyond repair".

The three wheelchairs were allegedly stolen from Norwich Theatre at the end of August, with CCTV pictures appearing to show a man and woman walking out of the theatre with one of the chairs.

A Norwich Theatre spokesperson said one of the wheelchairs had since been recovered, but it was so badly damaged it could no longer be used.

"Three of our wheelchairs were recently stolen from Norwich Theatre Royal," they said.

"One has been found, although beyond repair."

The spokesperson added: "The wheelchairs in our foyer are critical for us to provide the best visitor care and experience & are used daily to aid visitors, particularly during a performance."

The two suspected thieves were caught on CCTV. Credit: Norwich Theatre

Norfolk Police have been approached for a comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...