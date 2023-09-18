A man has been jailed after officers seized £70,000 cash, wrapped in tin foil, disguised as sandwiches.

The money was found in the cab of a lorry, that was stopped in Harwich, in Essex.

Mariusz Raczynski, 28, was jailed for 20 weeks for concealing criminal property when he pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court.

One of the unwrapped 'sandwiches' revealing the cash hidden inside Credit: Essex Police

He was caught after police conducting routine checks in Harwich were alerted to a lorry that was driving the wrong way in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid detection.

When they stopped him, officers found a bag in the cab containing silver foil packets the size of packets of sandwiches.

Inside they discovered £70,000 of cash and arrested Raczynski on suspicion of money laundering.

