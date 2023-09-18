A pet cat had to be put down after it was " kicked or stamped on", police have said.

Officers confirmed the cat was found with serious injuries in Southwold Road in the village of Brampton, Suffolk, last Wednesday.

It was then taken to a veterinary surgery by the owner where it was euthanised.

There was evidence that the animal had been " kicked or stamped on", according to the vet.

Suffolk Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

