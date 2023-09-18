A man has died and a woman has been taken to hospital after they were attacked by men with knives.

Police were called to Tenth Avenue in the Sundon Park area of Luton around 1.55am on Saturday.

It is believed a man and woman had been attacked by two men with knives.

A man in his 30s was declared dead at the scene and a murder investigation has been launched.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Bedfordshire Police have been conducting house to house enquiries and gathering evidence from the crime scene.

Detective inspector Justine Jenkins said: “We understand the impact shocking incidents like this have on local residents and want to reassure the community that officers are pursuing all lines of inquiry to progress the investigation and identify those responsible.

"We are particularly interested to hear from anyone who was in and around the area between 1am and 3am and may have dashcam footage.

“Knife crime has no place in our society and my thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected.

"I would also like to thank the local emergency services for their fast and professional response to this serious incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police quoting Operation Morcote.

