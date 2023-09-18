A former police officer has been jailed for assaulting a woman and threatening her with a knife.

Jason Corley, 42, of Oaklands in Framingham Earl, was a serving police constable with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC), based at Sizewell, when he grabbed a woman by the throat and threw her from a kitchen stool.

Norwich Crown Court heard that the officer dragged her across broken glass and held a kitchen knife to her throat and said: "If I'm going down, it's going to be for something good."

The Rt Hon Judge Andrew Shaw rejected the defence’s assertion that Corley was remorseful for his actions.

Corley was told he must serve a minimum of 18 months in jail with the remainder of the three-year jail sentence to be served on licence.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Westrop, who led the investigation, said: "This was a particularly violent attack in which Corley strangled the victim, used a knife to threaten her and then told her nobody would believe her.

"He abused and exploited the trust she had placed him and made her fear for her life.

"Today’s sentence goes some way to reflect the horrible level of violence he committed and although, sadly, the long-term psychological trauma will remain with her for some time, I hope today’s sentence goes some way to offering closure.

"She has shown great bravery in coming forward to tell us what happened, and I want to thank her for doing so.

"This sentence should be a message to those who carry out such abhorrent acts that they will not be tolerated, we will investigate these allegations and seek justice for the victims."

Corley had been charged with rape, two counts of assault and controlling and coercive behaviour between 1 August 2020 and 3 February 2021.

He was acquitted by the jury of rape, one count of assault and controlling and coercive behaviour at a trial at Norwich Crown Court in July 2023.

