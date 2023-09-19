Detectives hunting for the killer of a teenager 24 years ago have said a suspect arrested two years ago remains under investigation.

Victoria Hall was 17 when she was last seen alive on the 19 September 1999 in the village of Trimley St Mary in Suffolk.

Victoria gone for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Bent Hill, Felixstowe, where they remained until around 1am.

They then went to get some food at the Bodrum Grill in Undercliff Road West, before beginning the walk back to Trimley St Mary.

They parted at around 2.20am near to the junction of High Road and Faulkeners Way. Victoria was just yards away from her home.

When Victoria’s parents woke-up that morning and discovered she had not come home and they contacted police.

Five days later Victoria’s naked body was found in a ditch beside a field by a dog walker in Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles away from where she was last seen.

In September 2019, Suffolk Police revealed the case – known as Operation Avon - would be reinvestigated by a new team of detectives, after new information had come to light.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick said a team of 17 officers and police staff are working full time on the case.

Det Ch Insp Connick, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “The anniversary date of Victoria’s disappearance is always a time of reflection for us, as well as Victoria’s family and friends. We never lose sight of the young life ended so needlessly at the centre of everything we are doing.

“We continue to be grateful for the support and patience of Victoria’s family and we ensure they are provided with regular updates as to the progress we are making. They understand the vital lengths that we need to take to achieve the end goal for us all - which is to achieve justice for Victoria.

“I would like to renew our appeal to anyone with information about Victoria’s murder who has not yet come forward, to do the right thing and contact us. If you have any information - no matter how insignificant this may seem - we want to hear from you. It is never too late.”

Anyone with information about Victoria’s murder is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team.

