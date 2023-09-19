Police are investigating after a bug hotel called Buggingham Palace was burnt down in a suspected arson attack.

The home for creepy crawlies was a community project but was destroyed in a fireon Monday night.

It was built near to the Sea Life Centre in Great Yarmouth and Norfolk Police said the incident is being treated as arson.

Nathan Barnett, general manager of Sea Life Great Yarmouth, said: "It was a bit gutting this morning to come into work to find out that someone had set fire to the Buggingham Palace.

The aftermath of the fire Credit: Sea Life Centre, Great Yarmouth

"Having reviewed the CCTV and reported it to police, we can see very clearly six teenagers, three males and three females, some of whom were still in their school uniform."

He said that one of the teenagers is seen taking out a lighter and setting fire to the bug hotel, then running off.

"It's quite sad to see," said Mr Barnett. "A lot of time and effort had gone into this project and it was about putting something back into the community and helping the local environment."

He said the incident, which happened at around 6.45pm, was called in by passers-by, and "could have been a lot worse", with the bug hotel located close to the Sea Life Centre building.

How Buggingham Palace looked after completion Credit: Sea Life Centre

"For us now we're going to clean the site down, we're going to salvage what we can from there and we're going to put out a bit of a help message to any local businesses that want to help and get involved and rebuild this bug hotel to show that we won't be defeated by the careless acts of some youths in the local area," he said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...