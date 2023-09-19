Norfolk council reveals it is tackling two Legionella outbreaks

A Norfolk council is battling two cases of Legionella, a bacteria which can lead to a deadly disease.

The unrelated cases are both in north Norfolk, but their exact locations have not been revealed.

One is affecting a business and the other a home and details of the cases emerged in a report to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

Legionella, which is often found in stagnant water, can cause Legionnaires' disease when breathed in. Without treatment, this can lead to a potentially fatal form of pneumonia.

The presence of Legionella bacteria forced the Home Office to close the Bibby Stockholm barge last month, a vessel intended to house asylum seekers.

An NNDC spokesman said: "We can confirm our public protection team are investigating two isolated and separate instances of Legionella, one at a business and one at a private residence.

"We are unable to comment further while investigations are ongoing, but can confirm there is no wider risk to the public at either location and that the cases are being dealt with in accordance with established policy for dealing with Legionella, in co-operation with our partners at the UK Health Security Agency."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...