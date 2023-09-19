A police force has offered compensation to drivers after four vehicles had their tyres punctured by a stinger device that fell off the roof of a patrol car onto a dual carriageway.

The incident happened on the A11 at Spooner Row, near Wymondham in Norfolk, on Sunday lunchtime.

Four vehicles ran over the device, and the road had to be closed while they were repaired or recovered.

Police said the stinger had been "accidentally left on the roof of the police car", and no one was injured in the "unfortunate incident."

It added that it was sorry for the distress caused and all motorists involved would be compensated.

The officers responsible had subsequently been given "words of advice", and no further action will be taken, a spokesperson confirmed.

Stingers are sometimes used by officers to puncture the tyres of drivers they are pursuing, and are often thrown into the road to stop motorists in their tracks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...