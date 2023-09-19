A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a van on a busy dual carriageway.

The woman was walking alongside the A1 in Cambridgeshire when she was struck by Citroen van.

The accident took place close to Little Paxton just outside St Neots at around 9pm last night.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where she is in a critical condition.

The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered and the driver of the van, a man in his 50s, is helping police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police.

