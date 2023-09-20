A new £20,000 reward has been issued as the family of a woman murdered more than 20 years ago make a fresh appeal to find her killer.

Beverley Brinkley was attacked on a communal stairwell outside a flat in The Stow, Harlow, on February 2, 2003.

The 35-year-old died in hospital four days later from head injuries sustained in the assault.

Her family, including her three young daughters, Simone, Tara and Tina, are still seeking the answers about who killed Beverley and why.

The mum was attacked on a communal stairwell outside a flat in The Stow, Harlow, in 2003. Credit: Essex Police

Now, a new reward of £20,000 is now being offered by Crimestoppers for any information given anonymously that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her death.

In a statement, Beverley’s family said: “It’s been 20 years without knowing the truth of what happened to our mum, our sister.

"Beverley’s parents have now passed away without justice for their daughter. That’s one thing they really wanted, to know who killed her before they passed away.

“I remember her as a really bubbly, outgoing person. She was happy all the time. She adored her children and our whole family.

“She had a personality and a smile that people always remember. She was so loved.

“There’s been 20 years of experiences she’s missed out on, and 20 years we have all had to live without her. We’ll never get to know how great a grandmother she would have been, we’ll never get the years back that someone has taken from us.

“After this many years we know people’s loyalties can change. If you have information you have not shared before, or you know someone that knows something about Beverley’s murder, please come forward and help all of us have the closure and peace we deserve.”

The view from the first floor of the block of flats in The Stow, Harlow. Credit: Essex Police

At the time a witness had reported seeing two men attacking Beverley and escaping through the car park behind the block of flats.

One was described as white, fairly short, of stocky build and aged in his late 30s to early 40s.

The second man was described as white, taller, and aged in his 20s to early 30s.

Four people were arrested in connection with Beverley’s death but were released without charge.

Det Chief Insp Greg Wood said: “We are hopeful that Crimestoppers’ new £20,000 reward for information will encourage more people in Harlow to think hard about that day in February 2003 and the circumstances of Beverley’s murder.

“In 2004 Essex Police received two anonymous letters about this incident.

"We have received more information following previous appeals on the anniversaries of Beverley’s death.

“We are confident that someone in the community knows something – however small the detail, we want that information.

“More than 20 years have passed since Beverley was murdered. We know loyalties change and I am convinced somebody in the Harlow area knows who is responsible and can help our inquiry.

“Beverley’s family have never been able to get closure for what happened to her that day. So please come forward and help our investigation to identify the people responsible and provide that closure.

“Please contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously if you have any information that will help me and my team bring people to justice.”

Essex Police said the reward will only apply to information passed to the charity Crimestoppers.

Please contact them on 0800 555 111 or online.

