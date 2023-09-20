A body part found on a beach has been identified as belonging to a missing 21-year old.

The part, which was found by a member of the public at Winterton beach in Norfolk in March, has been provisionally identified as belonging to Pawel Martyniak, pending formal coroner proceedings.

The 21-year-old was last seen in the Carrell Road area of Gorleston on November 30 2021.

Despite extensive checks and searches, Pawel could not be traced.

The death is not believed to be suspicious.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...