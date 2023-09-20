A much loved family pet has had to be put to sleep after she was shot by an air gun, damaging her internal organs.

Jazz, 12, a rescue cat, had left the family home in Gorleston, Norfolk, on Friday 25th August but failed to return.

The family discovered her the next morning hiding under the sofa, where they found a circular injury on her side.

An x-ray at the vets discovered that Jazz had been shot with an air gun and the pellet had gone through one side of her body damaging her internal organs and ended up lodged on the other side.

Due to the extent of her injuries and the significant internal bleeding, her owners had to make the devastating decision to have her put to sleep as nothing more could be done.

The X-ray clearly showing the pellet lodged in Jazz. Credit: RSCPA

The family, who took in Jazz when she was just a kitten, say they have been left shocked and devastated.

“During lockdown, Jazz was more than a cat; she was our young children's best friend. Now she's gone, and they're heartbroken. It's hard to grasp how someone could do this", her owner said.

RSPCA Inspector Dean Astillberry said: “It is devastating to hear what happened to poor Jazz and our hearts go out to her owners.

"Why someone would target an innocent animal like this I do not know - it is just cruel and so unnecessary.

"It leaves a family heartbroken and it was a callous and cruel attack on a helpless and defenseless animal and I am horrified by what has happened.

“The family wants to make as many people aware as possible and we are investigating this and would urge anyone with information to call the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident 01141955."

Norfolk police are also investigating the incident and officers have been carrying out door to door enquiries in the area.

