Students who were booted out of their university campus accommodation just days before the start of term over concrete safety fears, have praised staff for the way they handled the 'stressful' situation.

Seven thousand freshers are beginning university life at the University of East Anglia in Norwich.

Some students were left wondering where they would be living as 750 rooms at its Grade Two listed ziggurats were shut after Raac was discovered.

A number of them have been moved into a city centre block instead, with university bosses paying the difference in rent costs as well as also offering free bikes or bus passes to help with the commute.

750 rooms had to be shut after Raac was discovered in the ziggurats. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Those attending 'welcome week' at the campus had nothing but praise for the way the situation was handled.

"It was a bit stressful to be honest with you but they got it sorted out pretty quickly" law student Polly Bennett, 18, told ITV News Anglia.

"I think it is a bit of bonus really being in the city, now I've had a taste of an ensuite and a lovely kitchen I'm not too upset!" she added.

"At first it was a little bit stressful but they did sort it out very quickly and we moved in very easily and they were very helpful" psychology student Caitlin Millbank from Braintree in Essex, told ITV News Anglia.

Students attending 'welcome week' at the UEA Credit: ITV News Anglia

All students have been moved to accommodation both on and off campus, as UEA staff tried to settle in everyone.

"We can understand it threw a curve ball to the students and their parents at a time when it was already a big upheaval and change for them" said Becky Price, the UEA's Director of Student and Graduate services.

"But we were able to let them all know before they arrived what new accommodation in so there were no surprises on arrivals day and actually we have had really positive feedback from students and their parents, that despite all of that they were able to settle in smoothly."

It comes as almost 250 temporary classrooms have been ordered by at least 29 schools in response to the crumbling concrete crisis in England.

The Department for Education’s (DfE) top official told MPs that 11 of those 29 schools with collapse-risk concrete were already operating with temporary classrooms.

Permanent secretary Susan Acland-Hood told the Education Select Committee on Tuesday, along with temporary toilets a total of 248 mobile classrooms have been ordered, along with temporary toilets.

