A telephone ordering prescription service could be facing the axe in a cost saving move.

The move has been proposed by the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board (ICB). It launched a consultation with staff earlier this summer.

The prescription Ordering Direct service, runs in 18 of 105 GP practices, but the ICB said no final decision has been made.

A spokesperson for the ICB said it was "consulting on a new operating model, in which it would no longer be a direct provider of services.

"This means the ICB would no longer run the Prescription Ordering Direct service, which works with and supports patients from 18 of the 105 GP practices in Norfolk and Waveney.

“At this stage, the consultation is only with affected NHS Norfolk and Waveney ICB staff and it is not a public consultation. It is only a proposal and no final decision has been made."

If the move was to go ahead GP practices, patients and carers who currently use this service would be supported to ensure repeat prescriptions can easily be ordered in other ways, both via the NHS app and other non-digital means.

The spokesperson added that “We are doing everything we can to support our staff through what we recognise is a difficult time.”

The moves just months after plans to close a popular NHS walk-in centre were dropped after thousands responded to a consultation and urged health bosses to keep it open.

NHS Norfolk and Waveney had been considering whether to close the service which provides GP-style appointments. Around 6,000 people use the service every month.

But when they announced that they were considering axing the centre in Rouen Road, Norwich it prompted an outcry from residents.

