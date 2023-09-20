A man described as a "very dangerous individual" has been jailed for 18 years for an attack on a woman.

Marek Woroniecki left his victim with severe bruising to her face - two black eyes, a split upper lip and bruising to her legs and arms.

The 62-year-old was arrested after the woman approached a shopkeeper in Peterborough on New Year's Day to raise the alarm.

Det Cons Emma Curtis, of Cambridgeshire Police said: “Woroniecki traumatised his victim in the most horrendous way - he is clearly a very dangerous individual and I’m pleased he has been brought to justice.

“This trial was a testament to the courage and bravery of the victim’s unwavering commitment to getting justice despite the trauma she had gone through.”

Woroniecki, from Peterborough, was found guilty of charges including two counts of rape, actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, and assault by beating at Peterborough Crown Court in July.

He was jailed at the same court and told he would serve a minimum of 14 years.

He was also handed a life-long restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

