Rail passengers are facing major disruption after damage to overhead wires led to the closure of all lines through one of the country's busiest commuter stations.

In a statement, Network Rail said "significant repairs" would be needed to fix the cables at Stevenage, Hertfordshire, with trains not expected to be up and running again until 7.30am on Thursday morning at the earliest.

A spokesperson confirmed that the disruption was likely to last until 9am, with trains set to be "cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised" - bad news for the thousands of people who regularly use the station to commute into nearby London.

National Rail warned people not to travel on routes that normally run through the station, and added that no replacement buses would be available.

The damage comes after parts of south-east England were battered by strong winds and heavy rain on Wednesday evening, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.

That warning has now passed, with much calmer conditions expected on Thursday.

"A band of rain will clear by the start of Thursday and that will be followed by sunny spells and showers with low pressure never too far away from the UK," Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said.

"Some cooler weather, along with some chilly nights, are likely as we move towards the weekend."

