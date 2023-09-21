English pop group Take That have hinted at a huge UK tour as its logo appeared at several football stadiums.

Lead singer Gary Barlow shared photos on his Instagram story of the group's logo lit up at Norwich's Carrow Road stadium and Milton Keynes' Stadium MK.

A tweet by Stadium MK also featured a photo of the logo on its building, alongside a cryptic side-eye emoji.

Other cities that have been teased for a gig include Manchester, Bristol, Swansea, Southampton, Middlesbrough, Plymouth and Nottingham.

Take That logos at Carrow Road and Stadium MK Credit: Gary Barlow

The English pop group, formed in Manchester in 1990, currently consists of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

The original line-up also included Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.

The group will be releasing a new single, Windows, on Friday.

On the same day, its members also due to appear on BBC Radio 2, with host Zoe Ball suggesting there are "exciting announcements to come".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...