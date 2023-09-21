A man is in hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed to his hand and chest.

Police are currently at the scene of the attack in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton.

The man, in his 30s, was found injured in Harborough Road, after police were called at 2.45pm on Thursday.

The ambulance service and air ambulance were also at the scene.

The A508 Harborough Road is closed between the junctions with Boughton Green Road and Chalcombe Road, with roads leading off that stretch also affected.

Diversions are in place and drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...