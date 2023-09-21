Search for man who went missing after going into the sea is called off

Rescuers have called off an almost 24 hour search mission after failing to find a man who went missing after getting into the sea.

HM Coastguard launched a search and rescue mission in Aldeburgh at around 1.15pm on Wednesday 20 September after a concerned member of the public called 999.

Aldeburgh, Shingle Street and Lowestoft Coastguard Rescue Teams were all called out as well as two RNLI lifeboats from Southwold and Lowestoft, two HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopters from Lee-on-Solent and Lydd and an HM Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft from Humberside.

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said the teams were sent to conduct a thorough search, despite "challenging weather conditions" overnight.

On Thursday afternoon a decision was made to call off the search after the man was not found.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "Suffolk police were called by HM Coastguard at 1.35pm yesterday afternoon to reports that a man had been seen going into the sea at Aldeburgh and had not re-emerged.

"HM Coastguard were leading search activity, which took place throughout yesterday afternoon and evening and recommenced this morning.

"Officers believe they know who the missing man is and his family have been informed."

