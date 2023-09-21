A 16-year-old boy has been arrested, as police named a man who was stabbed to death.

38-year-old Omar Khan, from Leicester Road in Luton, died in a knife attack in the Sundown Park area of the town in the early hours of Saturday.

It happened just before 2am in Tenth Avenue.

A woman was also injured and taken to hospital.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm (GBH). He is being questioned by police.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “No doubt the local community will be shaken by this horrific event, and we want to reassure everyone that our dedicated investigation team is working tirelessly to understand the circumstances around the incident and hold accountable those responsible for this senseless act.

“Our specialist officers are providing support to the family, and we kindly request that their privacy is respected during this difficult time.

“Our investigation is progressing, but we are still encouraging anyone who may have information to come forward.

"In particular, we are keen to hear from individuals who may have doorbell or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...