Two children were taken to hospital after a school bus had its roof ripped off in a crash.

The bus crashed with a car and a tree branch at around 8.15am on Thursday in Clavering, Essex.

Photos from the scene in Clatterbury Lane show the top of the bus completely torn off, with the fire service saying it was caused by a tree branch.

The school bus had been transporting secondary school students to Joyce Frankland Academy and Saffron Walden County High School.

Two children were taken to Addenbrookes Hospital after three were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

One woman, whose grandchild was on the bus, told ITV News Anglia it was a large branch that hit the roof.

She said a lot of children are "shaken up" and described it as a "lucky escape".

Bus has roof ripped off in crash in Clavering Credit: Josh Lovatt

In a letter to parents, leaders at Joyce Frankland Academy in Saffron Walden said they believe there were no serious injuries but that "some students have been taken to A&E and minor injuries by their parents to have some cuts and grazes looked at".

It continued: "The school arranged for a minibus to collect the students and bring them to school as quickly as possible.

"While most students appear to be OK, we know that this could have been a traumatic experience. Therefore, we have made arrangements in school to provide a space for anyone who may be in shock or upset by the events."

The roof of the bus completely ripped off in Clavering, Essex. Credit: ITV News viewer

The road has been closed as police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews reported found a car and bus had been in a collision.

"The bus had also collided with a tree branch causing extensive damage to the roof.

“Nobody was trapped in either vehicle and firefighters worked alongside partners to make the scene safe by 9am.”

