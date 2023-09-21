Play Brightcove video

Two drivers have pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after their 'reckless' actions were caught on another driver's dashcam.

Kevin Rowley and Michael Drage were recorded while engaging in a 'road rage' incident in Brampton Lane in the Northamptonshire village of Chapel Brampton on 21 May this year.

In the footage, 59-year-old Rowley and 50-year-old Drage can be seen overtaking each other in their respective KIA Sportage and Mercedes cars, and driving at excessive speeds on the rural road.

Northamptonshire Police officers said they believed the video proved Rowley and Drage had deliberately caused the other to take evasive action that put both themselves and others in danger.

Both drivers were interviewed and charged with dangerous driving and appeared before magistrates in Northampton on Monday 4 September where they pleaded guilty to the offence.

Rowley of Camelot Way, Northampton, and Drage of Falcutt Way, Northampton, were both disqualified from driving for 12 months and will have to take an extended driving test to regain their licences.

Each must also complete 150 hours of unpaid community work, pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

PC Mo Allsopp-Clarke of Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Team said: "The actions of Kevin Rowley and Michael Drage were not only reckless and dangerous, but purely selfish. It is clear from the footage that the manner of their driving put innocent road users at risk.

"Together with our Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance partners, reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads remains our focus, and we are pleased two more dangerous drivers have been taken off our roads.

"We take instances of poor driving very seriously and through Operation Snap, 16 drivers have been successfully prosecuted for dangerous driving since its launch four years ago and we would encourage people to install dash-cams to help us make our roads safer for everyone."

