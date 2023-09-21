A violent man who told his partner he wanted to "make her kids orphans" while brutally attacking her with a shower head has been jailed.

Patrick Mongan, 28, strangled his partner until she passed out and, when she came round, hit her with a shower head and forced her face into water.

The attack happened at their home in Cambourne in Cambridgeshire on the evening of 11 June.

Mongan, who had been drinking, pushed the victim hard against a wall and she fled to the bathroom for safety, locking herself in.

However, Mongan threatened to kill their dog if she didn’t open the door and when she did, he had his hands around its throat.

He started to strangle the victim in the bathroom, as well as punching her in the arms and ribs, saying, "I am going to kill you, I want to make your kids orphans".

A member of the public called the police after hearing a commotion and when officers arrived they arrested Mongan.

The victim was in the living room, in pain and trembling with fear.

On Tuesday 19 September, Mongan, of Hartington Road, Stocton-on-Tees, Durham, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation.

He was also handed a 10-year restraining order.

Detective Constable Louise Kitto said: "This was an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the victim. Mongan’s violent behaviour was despicable, and I’m pleased he has faced justice.

"No person should have to suffer this kind of abuse and I would like to applaud the woman’s bravery in supporting a prosecution.

"I would also like to thank members of the public who alerted us to what was happening.

"We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse, or if you are worried about someone experiencing abuse, to contact police."

