Burglar caught after he returned a car he stole

A burglar who was caught after he returned a car he stole has been jailed.

Timothy Hall committed four burglaries during the bank holiday weekend of Friday 26 and Monday 29 May in Bedford while occupants were away on holiday.

At one of the properties, he decided to load his loot into the back of the red Citroen that was parked outside.

He then used the car to continue on his crime spree, packing it full of stolen goods including designer clothes and electrical devices.

The car owners returned to their home on Tuesday to find they had been burgled as well as their neighbours.

They noticed that their spare car keys had been taken, but the car was parked back on their driveway as normal.

Police were able to trace the movements of the car over the bank holiday weekend, including a period of time when it was parked opposite Hall's address in Goldlington Road in Bedford.

Hall, 46, was arrested at his home address on 20 June.

Officers recovered property belonging to two of the victims during a search of his residence.

During an appearance at Luton Crown Court last month, Hall pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary and one count of taking a conveyance without consent.

On Wednesday 13 September, he was sentenced to three years and eight months behind bars.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes, who led the investigation, said: "It’s incredibly important that we are meticulous in our investigations and gather as much evidence as possible to ensure we don’t miss anything, especially when dealing with unconventional cases.

"We recognise the psychological impact, as well as financial impact, that burglary can have on victims when perpetrators like Hall forcibly invade the safety and security of their homes.

"Our commitment to tackling burglary remains unwavering and we will continue to do all we can to ensure that those responsible face the consequences of their crimes."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...