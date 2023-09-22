Drivers advised to avoid section of A1 that will be closed until tomorrow

A section of the A1 in Bedfordshire will be closed until at least Saturday morning due to an overturned lorry.

The northbound carriageway was closed at the Biggleswade south roundabout on Friday 22 September afternoon.

National Highways have begun resurfacing a section of the roundabout and officials say the closure is likely to remain in place until the early hours.

Road users are being advised to avoid the area if possible or to allow additional time to complete their journeys.

Motorists travelling northbound are advised to follow the signed diversion route.

Exit the A1 at junction 10, taking the A507, A600 and the B658 before re-joining the A1 at the Biggleswade north junction.

