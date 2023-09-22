An energy company has confirmed it is taking legal action against Southend United Football Club over unpaid bills.

The non-league club has debts totalling £2.5 million, and were given a ten-point deduction last month by the National League over £275,000 of unpaid tax.

Now, energy supplier E.ON said it will also be taking legal action.

A spokesperson for E.ON said: “We can confirm we are taking action against Southend United Football Club for unpaid energy debts but we cannot comment further while legal proceedings are under way.”

Owner Ron Martin has said he is trying to find a buyer, amid fears the club could disappear.

He is expected to appear at the High Court in London on 4 October - where the club could be wound up if it has not paid its £275,000 debt to HMRC.

Southend fans from The Shrimpers Trust fear a potential deal to sell the club may not be completed before this date.

Protests against Mr Martin continue to take place at Roots Hall and near his home.

Southend United was contacted for comment.

