Man dies after car crashed into river in Essex

A man has died and a second is fighting for his life after a car crashed into a river in Essex.

Emergency services were called to the river in Burnt Mill Lane in Harlow just after 10pm on Thursday 21 September.

The men, both in their 20s, were pulled out of the car by fire crews and taken to hospital, where one of them then died.

Essex Police officers said that they do not believe another vehicle was involved in the crash, but that they will be investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident.

They are urging anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

