Seventy-seven dance students did not get the opportunity to be taught by a teacher with the "kindest heart", due to a devastating crash.

A family has released a moving tribute to Hallie Colquhoun, an 18-year-old from Corby who was due to open her own dance studio.

Ms Colquhoun died after her car crashed with another car in West Haddon, Northamptonshire last Tuesday.

She had been due to open her business, Ignite Dance Space on Wednesday.

Her family said "it is devastating that she was not given the opportunity to see her dream become a reality".

The 18-year-old was "selfless" and "could not walk past a homeless person without speaking to them and getting them something to eat and drink", her parents said.

Hallie Mae Colquhoun died in a crash in Northamptonshire. Credit: Family photo/GoFundMe

“Hallie cared so much about everyone else’s feelings and would go out of her way to make sure that people felt comfortable and included. She had a unique way of making sure everyone she met felt special," they said.

They added: “I remember her worrying about one person in particular as she hadn’t seen him for a few days. She didn’t just do it as a ‘good deed’, she genuinely cared."

Speaking about her dance journey, they said: “Hallie’s love for dance started from the age of two years old and it was all she has ever wanted to do. Her dream was to become a professional dancer and eventually open her own dance school.

"Her time at dance college was cut short due to injury but instead of letting it get her down, she shifted her focus to open her dance school and create something special.

“She spent the last nine months putting her heart and soul into opening Ignite Dance Space.

"Hallie’s vision for Ignite was to create a safe, caring and welcoming environment for children to be free and express themselves through the art of dance, whatever their ability.

"Her goal was to acknowledge every student’s talent and uniqueness and to make each and every one of them feel special.

“To be just 18 years old and be so driven was incredible to watch. We are the proudest parents and she would amaze us on a daily basis with her hard work and dedication."

The crash happened on Watford Road in West Haddon. Credit: Google Street View

They also thanked emergency crews: “We would like to send our heartfelt thanks to everyone that tried to save our baby girl.

"The ambulance crew, I am sorry I do not know your names but you both have stayed in our thoughts ever since. What you did for us and Hallie, we will be forever grateful. You are both angels.“To every single person that was at the scene, we cannot thank you enough for what you did for Hallie.

"Knowing that she was not alone and the care you gave her meant everything to us as a family.

"You all are truly special people and it couldn’t be any more fitting to know that our special girl was cared for by incredibly special human beings.

“We would also like let the driver and passenger in the other vehicle know that you are constantly in our thoughts and we are wishing both a speedy recovery."

Police are still appealing for information about the crash between Ms Colquhoun's black Fiat 500 and a white VW Tiguan SE in Watford Road, West Haddon, shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday, 12 September.

