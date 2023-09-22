Police are searching for the owner of a dangerously out of control dog after it attacked a dog walker in the street.

Hertfordshire Police said the attack happened on Western Way in Letchworth Garden City on Monday 28 August at around 9.10pm.

Officers said a man was walking his dog when a Mastiff-type dog ran over to him and attacked.

The dog was not on a lead.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his leg but was said to be shaken by what happened.

PC Laura Bruckner, who is investigating, said: "Our enquiries are continuing, and we are asking anyone with information to please get in touch.

"I am particularly keen to trace a man who approached the victim and told him that he would be a witness.

"However, due to the understandable shock from the incident, the victim didn’t get his details.

"Was this you, or were you in the area at the time and saw what happened? Please contact me with any information at laura.bruckner@herts.police.uk."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...