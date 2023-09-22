Porsche driver loses licence after travelling at 162mph on A road

Play Brightcove video

A man caught driving his Porsche at 162 miles per hour has lost his licence.

Christopher Debono, 62, of Windingbrook Lane in Northampton was detected travelling at speeds more than twice the national speed limit on the A43 Corby bypass on May 19.

He was charged with driving at a speed in excess of 70mph and entered a guilty plea during court proceedings.

Before magistrates in Wellingborough on Friday September 8, Debono was disqualified from driving for six months - the maximum ban a magistrates’ court can impose for speeding.

He was also fined £1,000, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £400 plus £90 costs.

Speaking afterwards, Safer Roads Team manager Matthew O’Connell said: "The A43 Corby bypass is subject to the national speed limit of 70mph, but this driver was detected at well over twice that.

" Excess speed is one of the fatal five road risks, vastly increasing the chances of a serious collision, and the consequences of a crash at over 160mph do not bear thinking about.

" Our mobile enforcement vans are deployed across Northamptonshire to detect motoring offences at sites where we have data to show there is an increased risk to road users, and I’m glad our team have been able to bring to justice a driver who on that day cannot have had a thought to his own, or anyone else’s, safety.

" Everyone has a right to get home unharmed, and we are committed to improving road safety across our county by taking action against irresponsible drivers, as this case shows. "

