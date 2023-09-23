A teenage boy has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death.

It comes after a second teenager has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Omar Khan, 38, from Leicester Road in Luton, died in a knife attack in the Sundown Park area of the town in the early hours of Saturday 16 September.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 16-year-old boy, who was arrested on Thursday 21 September in connection with the incident appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court the day after.

He cannot be named for legal reasons and was charged with murder, grievous bodily harm (GBH), and possession of an offensive weapon.

The teenager has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on Monday 25 September.

Bedfordshire Police has also arrested a 17-year-old boy, from Luton, on suspicion of murder and GBH in relation to the incident.

He is in police custody for questioning.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or report online or quoting Operation Morcote.Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

