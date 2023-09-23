Mid-Bedfordshire by-election candidates after Nadine Dorries resignation

The runners and riders hoping to become Mid Bedfordshire's new MP have been released after Nadine Dorries resigned.

A by-election is happening on October 19 for the constituency, previously held by the Conservative MP from 2005-2023.

Ms Dorries formerly resigned on August 29 from her elected post, 81 days after she announced she was stepping down as an MP with immediate effect on social media.

Her initial resignation announcement came after months of speculation that the former culture secretary was to be handed a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

But she was not included on the list when it was published at 5pm on Friday, an hour after she tweeted her resignation.

Ms Dorries won 60% of the vote in the constituency of Mid Bedfordshire at the 2019 general election, well ahead of Labour in second place on 22%.

She increased her majority in Mid Bedfordshire from 20,983 in 2017 to 24,664 in 2019, with a swing of 2.4% from Labour to the Conservatives.

The list of people in the by-election are:

Festus Akinbusoye, The Conservative Party

Sid Cordle, Christian Peoples Alliance

Prince Ankit, Love Emperor of India

Dave Holland, Reform UK

Emma Louise Holland-Lindsay, Liberal Democrats

Ann Kelly, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Gareth Mackey, Independent

Chris Rooney, Mainstream

Cade Sibley, Green Party

Alistair Luke Strathern, Labour Party

Alberto George Thomas, Heritage Party

Alan Victor, True & Fair Party

Antonio Daniel Vintello, English Democrats "Putting England First"

