A "depraved" paedophile who travelled more than 100 miles to meet a young girl was caught by an undercover officer, pretending to be the victim.

Leslie Gearing, 78, who has been jailed for multiple sex offences after the arrest, drove to Central Park in Peterborough, from his home in Chatham, Kent, on 20 February, after arranging to meet who he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

The meeting happened after a period of online grooming which started in December 2022 involving exchanged messages with the decoy, sending sexually explicit photographs and complimenting her perceived appearance.

Gearing, who asked the decoy to clear any trace of their conversations, said she was “a very pretty girl” adding he wanted to take naked photos of her and have sex.

He said any photos he received would be put in an encrypted folder on his computer.

The 78-year-old was arrested in Peterborough after his arrival during a pre-planned operation by specialist officers from the Cambridgeshire Police's Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT).

After his arrest, officers found items including child-size underwear, sex toys and camera equipment in Gearing's car.

More than 30,000 indecent images of children were also discovered on several electronic devices in his home, which brought up more sexual communication with children and communications with adults, with attempts to arrange sexual activity with children.

DC Cheryl Lee, from the POLIT, said: "Gearing, through his self-serving depravity, was prepared to travel more than 100 miles with no care for the physical and emotional damage he would have caused by engaging in sexual activity with an underage child.

"The items he brought with him show just how much of a risk he poses to children. Thankfully he has been exposed and caught and will be held accountable for his actions.

"We will leave no stone unturned when it comes to keeping the county’s young and vulnerable people safe from harm."

Gearing was jailed for three years and 11 months at Cambridge Crown Court after pleading guilty to making indecent photographs of a child, attempted sexual communication with a child, causing a child aged 13 to 15 to watch or look at an image of sexual activity, distributing an indecent photograph of a child, possession of an extreme pornographic image and attempting to meet a child under 16 following grooming.

