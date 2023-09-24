A deer had to be rescued by firefighters after getting trapped in a fence.

The wild animal was stuck in metal railings on Standley Road, Walton on the Naze, Essex, just before 9am on Sunday 24 September.

A deer was rescued from railings in Walton on the Naze, Essex, on 24 September, 2023. Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

Clacton firefighters carefully released the deer and after giving it a check over, the animal was unharmed and trotted off, according to Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

