Essex firefighters rescue deer from railings
A deer had to be rescued by firefighters after getting trapped in a fence.
The wild animal was stuck in metal railings on Standley Road, Walton on the Naze, Essex, just before 9am on Sunday 24 September.
Clacton firefighters carefully released the deer and after giving it a check over, the animal was unharmed and trotted off, according to Essex Fire and Rescue Service.
