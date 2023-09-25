A man will face trial next year charged with the murders of a husband and wife found dead with the powerful synthetic painkiller fentanyl in their systems.

Luke D’Wit, 34, pleaded not guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to the murders of Stephen Baxter, 61, and Carol Baxter, 64, between 6 and 10 April of this year.

The bodies of the married couple, who were directors of Cazsplash, a firm that produces shower mats and bathroom accessories, were discovered at their home in Mersea Island in Essex on 9 April.

The bearded defendant, of Churchfields, West Mersea, denied the theft of jewellery belonging to Mrs Baxter on or before 6 July.

D’Wit, who appeared by video-link from Chelmsford Prison on Monday, also denied a count of possessing a class A drug, fentanyl, on 16 July.

The defendant, who wore a short-sleeved shirt and remained seated throughout the hearing, spoke to confirm his identity, to confirm he could hear proceedings and to enter his not guilty pleas.

He also confirmed he understood the directions of Judge Christopher Morgan, who remanded him in custody until his trial, which is due to start on February 12 next year and to last around four weeks.

The couple were found at their home in Victory Road in West Mersea. Credit: East Anglia News Service

Essex Police said officers were called to the address in Victory Road in Mersea Island by the ambulance service, with the Baxters’ deaths initially treated as unexpected and not suspicious.

However, as a result of an investigation and toxicology analysis, two men and a woman were arrested on 6 July, the force said.

At an inquest, which was opened and adjourned in Chelmsford earlier this year, Carol Baxter’s provisional medical cause of death was given as “combined fentanyl and promethazine toxicity with terminal bronchopneumonia”.

Stephen Baxter’s provisional medical cause of death was stated as “cardiomegaly and alcoholic liver disease with fentanyl intoxication”.

A woman and a man have been released on bail.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know