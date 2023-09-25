A sexual predator has been jailed for an assault on a woman as she returned from a night out.

Paul Bamforth, 62, from Jasmine Court in Attleborough, has been sentenced to seven and a half years at Norwich Crown Court, said Norfolk Police.

He admitted a serious sexual assault on the woman in June as she walked home along Wherry Road in Norwich.

The court heard Bamforth approached the woman on 16 June at around 11.45pm and pushed her to the ground before sexually assaulting her and stealing her underwear.

A victim impact statement which was read to the court detailed the effect Bamforth’s assault had had on her life.

She said: "Although physically I survived, mentally it has destroyed me. I no longer recognise myself.

" I feel numb and dead inside."

Det Chief Insp Mark Joyce said: “Bamforth is a dangerous sexual predator who has now been removed from our streets for a considerable length of time.

“No sentence of any length will heal the mental wounds caused by Bamforth.

"His victim will have to live with his actions for the rest of her life. I do, however, hope that today will mark the next step in her healing process and provide her with some closure."

Bamforth will also serve eight years on licence for sexual assault by penetration and robbery.

