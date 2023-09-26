A man who hit his unsuspecting brother in the head with an axe as he watched television has been jailed.

Rhys Jolley, 27, then stabbed himself three times in the leg after the unprovoked attack in May to make it look like self-defence.

The court heard the axe assault at the family home in Cambridge Road, Fulbourn, was the culmination of a long-running dispute between the pair.

Jolley had bought the weapon a few days before the assault following a previous fight between the brothers in December 2022 which had left him with a sore hip.

The court heard his injured brother was able to escape to a neighbour’s house where he called for help.

When police arrived, Jolley claimed he had acted in self-defence after his brother stabbed him in the leg.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Jolley was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after he admitted grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was also given a four-year restraining order not to contact the victim.

Det Con Molly Halksworth said: “This was a pre-planned brutal attack on a family member which has left both lives shattered, emphasising the devastating consequences of violence within our homes.

" I am relieved that Jolley has now appeared in court and faced justice.”

