A learner motorcyclist crashed into a car, flipping himself off his bike and sparking a huge fireball in footage captured on dashcam.

But Stavius Gordon, 31, suffered only minor injuries in the crash with an Audi turning right in Cambridge on 9 September last year.

The KTM bike then burst into flames, damaging the car and a private ambulance nearby on Ditton Lane and sending burning fuel across the road.

Gordon, of HMP Peterborough, lost a toe in the crash but otherwise walked away unharmed.

Stavius Gordon is serving a prison sentence for a terrifying attack on an ex-partner Credit: Cambs Police

He was jailed for two years in August for intimidating his ex-partner by smashing her car window in July 2021.

Gordon initially denied riding the motorcycle but dashcam footage and statements from other motorists placed him at the scene.

He was seen riding erratically and overtaking dangerously in the lead up to the crash.

Gordon appeared at Cambridge Crown Court and admitted to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance.

He was given a £120 fine and nine points on his licence.

PC Sarah Pride said: “I would like to thank witnesses who came forward and described Gordon’s manner of driving in the moments leading up to the crash.

“Gordon lost a toe as a result of the collision but it was thanks to his helmet that it wasn’t anything more serious. He had a provisional licence and will need to reapply.”

