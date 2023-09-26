Police are investigating after a Center Parcs staff member died in a crash at the resort.

Emergency services were called to the Woburn Forest resort in Millbrook, Bedfordshire at around noon last Friday.

The woman died in hospital. Her family, friends and colleagues are being supported, the resort chain said.

A spokesman for Center Parcs said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our team at Woburn Forest

"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and her colleagues at this time.

"We are in contact with her family, and we are offering support to them and any of our colleagues at Woburn Forest who have been affected.

"Center Parcs is working closely with all the relevant authorities following this incident."

The Center Parc site at Woburn Forest in Bedfordshire employs 1,500 staff Credit: ITV News Anglia

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire serious collision investigation unit, said: "We are investigating a reported collision between a vehicle and a member of staff at Center Parcs Woburn Forest on Friday.

"The member of staff was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died later that day. Our thoughts remain with her family."

The popular holiday resort in Bedfordshire is based in more than 300 acres of forest, with a water park, lake and beach, and dozens of activities for families.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...