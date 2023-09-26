A drug dealer who took selfies with his home-grown cannabis has been jailed for more than three years.

Derek Waters' mobile phone had 317 photos under an album called "Grow" including selfies of him with the drug in the background.

Police first stopped Waters, 36, in London Road in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, after spotting him driving without a licence on 8 September 2020.

He was searched and officers seized £980 cash, a mobile phone and cannabis.

Derek Waters has been jailed for three years and nine months Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A further search of his home in Ramsey Road uncovered cannabis equipment along with signs there had previously been a cannabis farm in the loft.

Police searched his home again on 28 November and seized another £855 in cash as well as more than £3,000 of cocaine and cannabis.

Further mobile phones found in the property also linked him to drug dealing.

Waters was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

He had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and supplying and owning class B and C drugs.

PC Katie Glass said: “The evidence from Waters' mobile phones and his home were overwhelming and confirmed his involvement in dealing class A and B drugs across St Ives and Huntingdonshire.

“Drug dealing continues to be a priority for police because of the associated crime that comes with it, including theft, violence and knife carrying.”

