A fraudster who used an acquaintance's card to order 211 takeaways over more than a year has been ordered to repay him more than £5,000.

Brittany Narbett saved the victim's payment details after he offered to buy a joint takeaway on a visit to her house - then used it repeatedly on food delivery app UberEats between June 2021 and October 2022.

Over the 17 months, Narbett, of Dereham in Norfolk, ran up a total of £5,772.80 on takeaways - an average of nearly £350 a month.

Narbett, of Sandy Lane East, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of fraud by false representation, with 197 further offences taken into consideration at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

She was sentenced to 20 days of rehabilitative activity requirement, a 12-month mental health treatment programme ordered to pay £5,772.80 in compensation to her victim.

Narbett got the victim's bank card details on 30 April 2021, when he visited her house and lent her his bank card to pay for a takeaway order through UberEats.

From that point, Narbett saved the bank details to the app and continued using the card to pay for hundreds of takeaways over more than a year.

The victim was told in October 2022 by a mutual friend that Narbett had been using their payment details, and he reported it to police.

In interview, Narbett claimed it had been an accident.

Duncan Etchells, of Norfolk Police, said: “Narbett had been using the victim’s card details for over a year and cost him nearly £6,000.

“I am pleased that the victim will now receive this money back through compensation and hope that the measures put in place will prevent Narbett from reoffending and allow her to move forward.”

