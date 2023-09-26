A family have paid tribute to a young dad who was living his dream life when he was killed in a motorbike crash.

Lyle Wilson, 27, died on 21 August when his white BMW motorcycle crashed in Daventry.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash on Northern Way.

Mr Wilson's heartbroken family issued a tribute describing him as the only man who could "steal a whole family's heart".

They said Mr Wilson was a devoted father to his 10-month-old daughter and had been about to marry his childhood sweetheart.

“He was impulsive and adventurous, and obsessed with bikes, having started riding at only three years old... Something he was excited to pass on to his baby girl.

“He had the dirtiest sense of humour and was a complete class clown, but so loving.

"Very rarely serious, but he always wanted the best for everyone, and saw the best in any situation - he was the light in the darkest of rooms.“

Mr Wilson had just started his dream job as an aerospace engineer and his family said he was "at the top of the world before this sudden and unexpected loss".

They added: "He was finally living his dream life and loving every minute of it.

“We are all heartbroken. This loss has impacted so many people and we will all forever miss him and his huge personality.”

Police officers would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

