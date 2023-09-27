A body believed to be that of a missing man has been found on a beach in Suffolk.

Police were called after the body was discovered in the Fort Green area of Aldeburgh at 9.55am on Wednesday.

Officers said that formal identification had not yet taken place, but they believed the body was that of a man who was seen getting into the sea last week, but did not get out.

A huge search and rescue operation was launched to look for the man but after 24 hours it was called off without him being located.

The man's next of kin have been informed, said police, who are not treating the death as suspicious.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...